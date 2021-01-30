The Online Fashion E-commerce website Myntra changed its logo after a Mumbai-based activist lodged a complaint with the state cyber police, alleging that the company’s signage was “insulting and offensive” towards women. The Police complaint was lodged by a woman named Naaz Patel, the founder of an NGO called Avesta Foundation. She filed the complaint in December last year, demanding the removal of the Myntra logo and calling for action to be taken against the company.

The Online Shopping Site Myntra logo supposedly depicts a ‘#naked woman‘, and the activist took umbrage to the ‘offensive‘ logo. The activist also complained about the matter across various forums and platforms on social media.

“We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra.com and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month’s time,” DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police told Jagran English.

While the company unveils its new logo, it has already started the process of replacing the old signage on all platforms, including the website and app. Myntra has also issued printing orders for packaging material with their new logo, as per reports.

Founded in 2007, Myntra was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. The company later acquired fashion e-retailer Jabong in 2016. It has since grown to become one of the country’s biggest online fashion websites.