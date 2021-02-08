As per the latest reports, TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao Resigns his MLA post and his decision will be coming to effect immediately. In his resignation letter, Ganta Srinivasa Rao mentioned that he is resigning his MLA post in support of the ongoing agitation regarding the privatization of the Vizag steel plant.

For the past few days, there has been high tension regarding the privatization of the Vizag steel plant. TDP is saying that the YCP government is trying to fraudulently acquire shares in the Vizag steel plant. Ganta Srinivasa Rao resigned his MLA post, saying he is against the privatization of the steel plant.

Notably, Ganta Srinivasa Rao has been distancing himself from TDP for a while now and he finally decided to call it quits with the Chandrababu-led party. Ganta Srinivasa Rao did not reveal his future course of action. He is expected to stay inactive in politics for the next few months.