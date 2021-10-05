Micro-Compact SUV Tata Punch Bookings open at Rs 21,000

Advertisement

Tata Motors unveiled its much-awaited Micro-compact SUV – Tata Punch on Monday. The new Tata Punch Micro-Compact SUV will be available in four variants with both Manual (MT) and Automatic (AMT) transmission options. All new Tata Punch Bookings open on Tata Motors’ website and across its showrooms at a Price of Rs 21,000. The automaker claims that Tata Punch offers the agility of a hatchback and all key capabilities of a true SUV.

Tata Punch Bookings open:

Speaking on Tata Punch’s design, Martin Uhlarik, Global Head of Design, Tata Motors, said: “The PUNCH has been developed by our three design studios in India, UK, and Italy. Over 140 design personnel participated in this project, producing hundreds of sketches, a number of design proposals, and models that have ultimately led to this Stunning and Bold SUV, which we are extremely delighted to unveil today.

We have designed a unique whitespace sub-compact SUV that carries forward the same authenticity as Tata SUVs. Its muscular surfacing and athletic look make a perfect amalgamation for a tough SUV, living up to its bigger siblings. Intelligently designed in a compact footprint, it will be a high-impact SUV and will redefine this crowded market. It is bold, young, modern yet robust, compact yet practical, tough yet playful and exudes true expression of confidence and individuality.” Tata Punch Bookings open at Rs 21,000 via the Tata motors website and across its showrooms.