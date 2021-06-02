Tata Sky Binge App: Stream Premium OTT Platforms at One Place!

One of India’s leading Pay TV platform Tata Sky extends the benefit of its pioneering OTT content aggregator service, ‘Tata Sky Binge,’ to mobile with the introduction of the Tata Sky Binge App. Aligned with its Brand Purpose to make tomorrow better than today, Tata Sky Binge on TV, and now on Mobile endeavors to make quality entertainment available to all viewers on their screens of choice.

Tata Sky Binge App brings content from 10 premium OTT platforms with a Single subscription and a unified user interface that gives access to partner apps such as Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Voot Kids, SonyLIV, and CuriosityStream. Amazon Prime Video can be accessed on a large screen with an additional Prime subscription. Tata Sky Binge service was first launched through Amazon Fire TV Stick and Tata Sky Edition.

The next extension was the launch of the Tata Sky Binge+ Android enabled smart set-top box and now the same promise is available on Mobile (Android and iOS). The Tata Sky Subscribers with a Tata Sky Binge subscription on Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Editionor Binge+ Set Top Box can log in and access content on the Binge mobile app by using their Subscriber ID or Registered Mobile Number. Customers also have the option to choose a mobile-only plan.

Tata Sky Binge App Subscription Cost and Plans:

Tata Sky Binge App has been introduced with two attractive plans. Subscribers opting for a Tata Sky Binge 299 plan will be able to access content from 10 OTT apps on 1 TV screen (through Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ STB) and 3 mobile screens. The 149 mobile-only plan gives access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 premium OTT apps. All new Tata Sky Binge users downloading the Mobile app enjoy a 7-day free trial.