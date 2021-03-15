Oscars nominations 2021 announcement list

Oscars Nominations: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards or Oscars 2021. Actors Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the list of Oscars Nominations 2021. This year, the Oscars ceremony had to be delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Usually held in the month of February, the event has been postponed to April for this year. The prestigious Oscars award ceremony will be held on Monday, 26 April 2021.

The Oscars 2021 will also see many changes owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The most important of them will be that the Academy eased the eligibility rules for the awards and allowed films that skipped theatrical releases and opted for OTT platforms to be able to contest. previously, the eligibility criteria laid down by The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences was that a film had to be released in the United States for a minimum of one week for it to be eligible for nominations by the Oscars Committee.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscars Nominations 2021 List:

Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Picture:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Director:

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Actor:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Actress:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Oscar Nominations 2021 Supporting Actor:

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas, and the Black Messiah

Oscar Nominations 2021 Supporting Actress:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Oscar Nominations 2021 Adapted Screenplay:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Original Screenplay:

Will Berson & Shaka King, Judas, and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Oscar Nominations 2021 Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best International Feature Film:

Another Round, Denmark

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective, Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Documentary Feature:

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Cinematography:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design:

Alexandra Byrne, Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Oscar Nominations 2021 Film Editing:

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Reini’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Oscars Nominations 2021 Original Score:

Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Emile Mosseri, Minari

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul

Oscar Nominations 2021 Original Song:

Fight For You, Judas, And The Black Messiah

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Husavik, Euro Vision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Iosi (Scene), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night In Miami

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Sound:

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Oscar Nominations 2021 Visual Effects:

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Oscars Nominations 2021 Documentary (Short Subject)

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Short Film (Live Action):

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye.

The OSCARS 2021 ceremony used to be traditionally hosted at a sole location, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it will be held at various locations.