Oscars nominations 2021 announcement list

Oscars Nominations: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards or Oscars 2021. Actors Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the list of Oscars Nominations 2021. This year, the Oscars ceremony had to be delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Usually held in the month of February, the event has been postponed to April for this year. The prestigious Oscars award ceremony will be held on Monday, 26 April 2021.
The Oscars 2021 will also see many changes owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The most important of them will be that the Academy eased the eligibility rules for the awards and allowed films that skipped theatrical releases and opted for OTT platforms to be able to contest. previously, the eligibility criteria laid down by The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences was that a film had to be released in the United States for a minimum of one week for it to be eligible for nominations by the Oscars Committee.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscars Nominations 2021 List:
Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Picture:
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Director:
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Actor:
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Actress:
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Oscar Nominations 2021 Supporting Actor:
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas, and the Black Messiah
Oscar Nominations 2021 Supporting Actress:
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
Oscar Nominations 2021 Adapted Screenplay:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Original Screenplay:
Will Berson & Shaka King, Judas, and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Oscar Nominations 2021 Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best International Feature Film:
Another Round, Denmark
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Best Documentary Feature:
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Cinematography:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design:
Alexandra Byrne, Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Oscar Nominations 2021 Film Editing:
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Makeup and Hairstyling:
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Reini’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Oscars Nominations 2021 Original Score:
Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Emile Mosseri, Minari
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul
Oscar Nominations 2021 Original Song:
Fight For You, Judas, And The Black Messiah
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Husavik, Euro Vision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Iosi (Scene), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night In Miami
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Sound:
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Oscar Nominations 2021 Visual Effects:
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Oscars Nominations 2021 Documentary (Short Subject)
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Oscar Nominations 2021 Best Short Film (Live Action):
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye.
The OSCARS 2021 ceremony used to be traditionally hosted at a sole location, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it will be held at various locations.