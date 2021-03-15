The HTC has silently introduced Wildfire E3, the company’s latest budget smartphone in the Wildfire series and the successor of last year’s Wildfire E2 in Russia. This packs a 6.517-inch HD+ waterdrop notch screen that houses a 13-megapixel camera, is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 4GB of RAM, runs Android 10, comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone sports a gradient back, features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and packs a 4000mAh battery.

HTC Wildfire E3 specifications: 6.517-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) 19.5:9 display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dimensions:165.7 x 76.57 x 9.0 mm; Weight: 186g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

4000mAh (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) built-in battery with 10W charging. HTC Wildfire E3 Price in India: The HTC Wildfire E3 comes in Blue and Black colours and is expected to go on sale starting from Russia soon. The price of the HTC Wildfire E 3 hasn’t been made official yet. However, a report suggests the device will be made available at a starting price of Rs 13,000.