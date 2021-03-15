Home Technology HTC Wildfire E3 with 6.5-inch display, Price, specifications
HTC Wildfire E3 with 6.5-inch display, Price, specifications

HTC Wildfire E3 smartphone features Mediatek's Helio P22 SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and a 4000 mAh battery.

The HTC has silently introduced Wildfire E3, the company’s latest budget smartphone in the Wildfire series and the successor of last year’s Wildfire E2 in Russia. This packs a 6.517-inch HD+ waterdrop notch screen that houses a 13-megapixel camera, is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 4GB of RAM, runs Android 10, comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone sports a gradient back, features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and packs a 4000mAh battery.

 

HTC Wildfire E3 specifications

HTC Wildfire E3 specifications:

  • 6.517-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) 19.5:9 display
  • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 10
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
  • Dimensions:165.7 x 76.57 x 9.0 mm; Weight: 186g
  • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
  • 4000mAh (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) built-in battery with 10W charging.

HTC Wildfire E3 Price in India:

The HTC Wildfire E3 comes in Blue and Black colours and is expected to go on sale starting from Russia soon. The price of the HTC Wildfire E 3 hasn’t been made official yet. However, a report suggests the device will be made available at a starting price of Rs 13,000.

