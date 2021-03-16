Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs launched Priced at ₹17999

Croma just launched Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs 32-inch HD, 43-inch Full HD, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch smart TVs in India. These TVs run Fire OS compared to Android, yet it supports Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and more apps. The Croma Fire 4K models support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The TVs are powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU, feature dual-band Wi-Fi and feature two HDMI inputs on 1080p, three HDMI inputs on 4K, and multiple input/output options. The Croma Fire TVEdition also includes a voice remote with Alexa to launch apps, search content, play music, access Live TV, control smart home devices, and switch seamlessly between DTH and OTT.