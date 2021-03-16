Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs launched Priced at ₹17999

Croma just launched Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs 32-inch HD, 43-inch Full HD, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch smart TVs in India. These TVs run Fire OS compared to Android, yet it supports Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and more apps. The Croma Fire 4K models support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
The TVs are powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU, feature dual-band Wi-Fi and feature two HDMI inputs on 1080p, three HDMI inputs on 4K, and multiple input/output options. The Croma Fire TVEdition also includes a voice remote with Alexa to launch apps, search content, play music, access Live TV, control smart home devices, and switch seamlessly between DTH and OTT.
Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (32″ HD and 43″ FHD) specifications
- 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 300 nits brightness, 8ms response time
- 43-inch (1920×1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 300 nits brightness, 8ms response time
- 1.5 GHz Quad-Core Amlogic Cortex A53 processor with Mali-450 Quad Core GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Fire OS 6.0 with Alexa support
- Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0,2 x HDMI (1 has ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet
- 20 Watts Stereo speakers, Dolby Audio & TruSurround
Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (43″, 50″, and 55″ Ultra HD) specifications
- 43 / 50 / 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 350 nits brightness, 9ms response time, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 1.95 GHz Quad-Core Amlogic Cortex A55 processor with Mali G31 MP2 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Fire OS 7.0 with Alexa support
- Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI with ARC, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x Optical Audio Output, Ethernet
- 20 Watts Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital.
Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Price:
The Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 32-inch HD model, 43-inch Full HD model costs Rs. 29,999, and the 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch Ultra HD 4K TV models are priced at Rs. 34,999, Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 46,499, respectively. These are available from Amazon.in, croma.com, and all Croma stores offline starting today.