BSNL VPN Services Starting Price at Rs 390 Available Across India

Advertisement

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has regularised its tariff for a virtual private network (VPN) over 3G services for business and enterprise customers. BSNL VPN Services extends across a public network and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network.

Advertisement

The BSNL Customers can also separately avail a Static IP address by paying annual charges of Rs 1500 per static IP address. Kerala Telecom which first noted the development notes that the minimum hiring period for VPNo3G services will be one year. BSNL’s VPNo3G services are available pan India.

BSNL VPN Services Prices:

BSNL tariff for VPNo3G services ranges between Rs 390 to Rs 2000 depending on the on bundled high-speed data usage. As of now, eight VPNo3G plans are made available by BSNL. The BSNL VPN Services plans are priced at Rs 390, Rs 450, Rs 550, Rs 700, Rs 880, Rs 1150, Rs 1500, and Rs 2000 and give unlimited speed, and after exhaustion, it is reduced to 80 Kbps. Plans from Rs 450 give 1GB, 3GB, 6GB, 10GB, 16GB, 25GB and 37GB.