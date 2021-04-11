Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment; Apply for 511 posts on bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Notification: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has issued a notification for the post of Sr. Relationship Manager, e-Relationship Manager, Territory Head, Group Head, Product Head, Investment and Research, etc. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the posts can apply for the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 online from April 9, 2021, on the official website i.e. bankofbaroda.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the official Bank of Baroda 2021 Notification. Post qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered. A tentative/likely place for posting for each of the positions is mentioned against the respective post. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Vacancy Details:

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Sr. Relationship Manager 407 Posts e- Wealth Relationship Manager 50 Posts Territory Head 44 Posts Group Head 6 Posts Product Head (Investment & Research) 1 Post Head (Operations & Technology) 1 Post Digital Sales Manager 1 Post IT Functional Analyst- Manager 1 Post

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of application: 09 April 2021

Last date for submission of application: 29 April 2021

Eligibility Criteria of Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment:

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

Bank of Baroda Application Fees:

General and OBC candidates – Rs. 600/- (plus applicable GST & transaction charges)

SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates – Rs. 100/-(Intimation charges only – Non-Refundable) plus applicable GST and transaction charges

Fee payment will have to be made online through the payment gateway available thereat.

Bank of Baroda Selection Process:

The selection Process will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of Personal interviews and/or group discussions and/or any other selection method. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process (GD/PI/any other selection method) and merely applying/being eligible for the post does not entitle the candidate to be invited for the selection process.

How to Apply for BOB Manager Recruitment 2021?