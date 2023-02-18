Advertisement

Actor Taraka Ratna passes away at 40. TDP leader and Tollywood actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna (40) is no more. Tarakaratna, who has been fighting with a few health issues for the past few days, has breathed his last today in Bangalore. After suffering a heart attack in Nara Lokesh’s Padayatra in Kuppam, the actor was admitted to a local hospital. Then he was moved to Bangalore’s Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital for better treatment. After 23 days of treatment, the actor left this world this evening. The film celebrities and fans were shocked to learn this news, and they are expressing their deepest condolences.

Taraka Ratna made his acting debut in 2002 with ‘Okato Number Kurradu’.which was a super hit at the box office. Then he went on to star in many films like Bhadadri Ramudu, Amaravathi, Nandeeswarudu, Manamantha, Eduruleni Alaxendar, and Raja Cheyyi Vesthe. For the film Amaravathi, Tarakaratna received Nandi Award from the AP state government in the best villain category. also starred in a web series named 9 Hours. The Nandamuri actor’s last on-screen appearance was in the film S5- No Exit. Tarakaratna is survived by his wife and a child. Tarakaratna decided to enter into full-time politics and started to participate in TDP party-related activities lately.

Move lovers and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Director K Viswanath:

Chiranjeevi pays tribute to tarakaratna:

was heartbroken after hearing about the demise Nandamuri Taraka Ratna garu.He wrote, “Shocked beyond words! Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of nemerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !!

Deeply saddened to learn of the

tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna

Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! 💔 💔

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

Minister Harish Rao pays tribute to tarakaratna:

Deeply saddened to know the demise of actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.

Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this time of grief. May his Soul Rest in Peace. Om Shanti🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XRn28J6afq — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) February 18, 2023

Actor Allari Naresh Pays tribute to tarakaratna:

A dear friend and very humble human, it’s heartbreaking to see him gone so soon. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace babai. #TarakaRatna pic.twitter.com/T72HMwaohQ — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) February 18, 2023

About Nandamuri Tarakaratna:

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu was born on 22 February 1983 in Hyderabad.He is an Indian actor who worked in Telugu cinema. After his debut in Okato Number kurradu (2003), he acted in several films as the lead actor, a few of them in the role of the antagonist.