Are you looking for the perfect destination to unwind and have a great time with your friends and family? Look no further than AMB Cinemas! Located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what makes AMB Cinemas so special, from their cutting-edge sound and video systems to their premium seating options and gourmet food and beverage choices. We’ll also answer some frequently asked questions about the theater and explore why it’s become such a popular destination for movie fans in Hyderabad.

AMB Cinemas Launch Event

AMB Cinemas Sound and Vision:

AMB Cinemas offers a world-class cinematic experience with seven 3D screens displaying high-quality entertainment with DOLBY ATMOS sound systems installed in coliseums spread across a vast plush auditorium. One 400-capacity coliseum has a laser projector, which is the FIRST in Hyderabad.

But it’s not just about the technology – AMB Cinemas also places a high priority on providing a comfortable and luxurious atmosphere that makes movie-going feel like a treat rather than a chore. That’s why the theater features plush, spacious seating options that are designed for maximum comfort, with plenty of legroom and ergonomic design that ensures you’ll be able to sit back and relax for the entire duration of the film.

In addition, the theater also offers a range of gourmet food and beverage options, from classic movie theater snacks like popcorn and candy to more sophisticated choices like artisanal coffee and premium cocktails. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before the movie or a full meal to enjoy during the screening, AMB Cinemas has you covered.

AMB Cinemas Premium Seating:

One of the standout features of AMB Cinemas is its range of premium seating options, which provide an unparalleled view of the screen and a truly immersive cinematic experience. Whether you opt for the ultra-comfortable recliner seats or the luxurious director’s cut seats, you can be sure that you’ll have an unbeatable view of the action and an experience that’s tailored to your personal preferences.

Recliner Seats: With plush cushions and adjustable footrests, AMB’s recliner seats provide the ultimate comfort and relaxation. And with the added bonus of being able to recline to your perfect viewing angle, you can enjoy the movie just the way you like it.

Director’s Cut Seats: For the ultimate VIP experience, try the director’s cut seats. These premium seats offer even more space and comfort, with adjustable headrests and a dedicated table for your snacks and beverages. And with prime placement in the theater, you’ll have an unbeatable view of the screen.

Location and Accessibility

AMB Cinemas is located in the bustling neighborhood of Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The cinema is easily accessible by car, bike, or public transportation. The cinema is situated near prominent landmarks such as the Hyderabad International Convention Centre and the Indian School of Business.

Private Screenings

If you’re looking for a private screening experience, AMB Cinemas has got you covered. The cinema has two exclusive screens that can be booked for private screenings, making it the perfect destination for corporate events, birthday parties, and other special occasions.

AMB Cinemas Ticket Booking Online:

Booking tickets at AMB Cinemas is easy and hassle-free. You can book movie tickets online through the AMB cinema’s website or through online movie ticket Booking Apps like BookMyShow, and Paytm. The online movie ticket booking system is user-friendly and secure, ensuring that you have a seamless experience.

Who is the owner of AMB Cinemas?

The idea for AMB Cinemas came from Superstar Mr. Mahesh Babu Ghattamaneni and Mrs. Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni’s desire to create a movie theater that offered a luxurious experience for moviegoers in collaboration with the Asian Cinemas launched AMB cinemas – the first-of-its-kind luxury arm of the Asian Cinemas.

AMB Cinemas full form

Asian Mahesh Babu (AMB) Cinemas, is a luxury movie theater in Hyderabad, India. It is a joint business venture with Asian Cinemas and Indian actor Mahesh Babu.

AMB Cinemas tickets price

Movie tickets are a little more expensive than in other theatres. The price may range approximately between (Rs 350 to Rs 400) per ticket or more, depending on the movie hall, weekend/ weekday, etc. Even the food inside the theatre is reasonable and affordable.

Conclusion

Why is AMB Cinemas famous?, AMB Cinemas is the ultimate entertainment destination in Hyderabad that promises a world-class cinematic experience coupled with luxurious dining. With state-of-the-art technology, comfortable seating, and courteous staff, AMB Cinemas offers an unforgettable movie-watching experience. So what are you waiting for? Book your movie tickets today and experience the magic of AMB Cinemas for yourself!