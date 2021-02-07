Home Entertainment Zombie Reddy Full Movie Leaked Online for Free Download on Torrent Sites
Watch Zombie Reddy Full Movie Online Free Download on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Fimyzilla, JioRockers, Telegram, among others.

By Theprimetalks

-

Zombie Reddy Full Movie released in theatres on February 5, 2020, and has been garnering positive reviews. Zombie Reddy is an action-horror film partially based on the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Prasanth Varma directorial film Zombie Reddy has become the latest target of piracy web sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Fimyzilla, JioRockers, Telegram, among others. The leak might affect the box office collection and it is an issue of worry for the producers of the film.

Zombie Reddy Movie Cast Teja Sajja, Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Getup Srinu, Prithvi Raj, Raghu Karumanchi, Kireeti Damaraju, and Annapoorna, among others. The music is composed by Mark K Robin and the film is produced by Raj Sekhar Varma under his production banner Apple Trees Studios.

Zombie Reddy Full Movie Story: 

Mario (Teja Sajja) works as a developer of online games. They notice a bug in one of their viral games. Their programmer Kalyan (Mirchi Hemanth) can only fix it. The trouble is: Kalyan is getting married in Kurnool, and he cannot rush to Hyderabad. To save time, Mario and his two other colleagues head to Kurnool to get it fixed.

On their way, their vehicle hits a man and he bites the hand of Mario’s colleague. Once they land in Kurnool, Mario comes to know that a faction leader is waiting to kill Kalyan. He also gets introduced to Nandini Reddy (Anandi), who acts suspiciously. Once the wedding ceremony gets completed, Mario’s friend turns into a zombie, and the entire village also gets infected. How Mario escapes from this village, and how did the villagers turn into zombies? To Know Watch Zombie Reddy Full Movie in theaters. 

(Disclaimer: Theprimetalks.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

