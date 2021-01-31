Home Tollywood Zombie Reddy Censor Report
According to the latest Tollywood update, Kalki and Awe fame Prasanth Varma’s upcoming  directorial venture Zombie Reddy completed the censor formalities and received ‘U/A’ certificate from the censor board. It is being heard that censor board official praised the Zombie Reddy movie and it is having a wide release in the US with premieres on 4th February. This is the biggest release that a Telugu film got post Coronavirus crisis and the lockdown.

Prasanth Varma’ magnum opus Zombie Reddy is based on the backdrop of Coronavirus, is set up in the Kurnool and it is about how the people of Kurnool save world by stopping the pandemic. Already, the Zombie Reddy trailer brought a good buzz among the audiences. It might turn out to be a different experience watching this film for the Telugu audiences.

Zombie Reddy Telugu Movie features Teja Sajja, Aanandhi, Daksha Nagarkar and Mirchi Hemanth are playing the other pivotal roles in the movie. Mark K Robin is the music composer of the film and bankrolled by Raj Shekar Varma under Apple Tree Studies.

