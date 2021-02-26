ZEE5 Global Announces Winners of 2021 Global OTT Content Festival

ZEE5 Global, the largest OTT platform for South Asian Content, today announced the winners and winning entries of the recently concluded 2021 Global Content Festival. 15 winners across multiple continents will have their films showcased on ZEE5 globally from 25th February. The content will be free to watch for viewers across the globe here click.

Launched in November 2020, the first-ever Global OTT Content Festival saw entries pouring in from filmmakers and creators from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, UK, USA, Australia, Singapore, Dubai, and The Netherlands. Filmmakers experimented with genres ranging from drama and mystery to lifestyle and across formats from documentaries to short films and music videos, presenting their diversity and creativity. The Global OTT Content festival received entries in a motley of languages including Hindi, English, Marathi, Bangla, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Singapore-based independent filmmaker Shilpa K Shukla has emerged as the Global Content FestivalWinner with 3 entries in the Drama films category ([email protected], Tashi, and Dots). [email protected] is the world’s first anthology in 8 languages, written, produced, and directed by a single filmmaker. Tashi is a bilingual English-Hindi film shot in Singapore, which tells a heartwarming story about family and relationships. DOTS is a film made during the lockdown about ten emotionally isolated people connecting over an imaginary app called ‘DOTS’.

While previously many of Shilpa’s short films have won international awards, this is the first time that her content will be available to watch on a streaming platform for a global audience. Among the winners from India, Preet’s short film Gray is the story of how a man is discovered to be gay after he gets married under pressure from his family. The film handles the very sensitive subject beautifully with its well-written narrative and unforgettable performance.

Echoes, a drama film by Himanshu Pathak and Payel Saxena, brings us a heart-to-heart conversation between a mother and her daughter, bridging the distance in their relationship. Janeev (translated: Realisation) is a Marathi short film by Bhausaheb Lokhande, in which kindness and empathy are portrayed to be the winning emotions over judgment and ridicule.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “The idea behind launching the Global Content Festival was to give independent filmmakers and content creators a platform through which they could showcase their content and find audiences across the globe, especially during a difficult year. And we’ve been overwhelmed by the response we’ve got, with entries just pouring in from across continents. It’s been quite a task to pick out 15 gems from among so many fabulous entries.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 ZEE5 Global Content Festival, and we’re extremely happy to bring our viewers all these fabulous new stories streaming free on ZEE5 from February 25.” All the winning and shortlisted entries will be streaming on ZEE5 in 190+ markets across the globe, The list of winning entries below. Top 15 Winning Entries

