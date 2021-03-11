ZEE5 ATM [Any Time Manoranjan] Campaign Launched

The Most Popular OTT platform ZEE5 has unveiled its latest integrated marketing campaign, ATM (Any Time Manoranjan). ZEE5 ATM aims to further strengthen ZEE5’s connection with audiences across the country by offering TV shows, movies, news, and much more for free to its AVOD consumers. Targeted primarily at the TV viewing audiences across tier-II cities,

ZEE5’s ATM will offer audiences the opportunity to consume entertainment anytime, anywhere, and in the language of their choice. Starring ZEE5’s most popular celebrities Shraddha Arya and Tejashri Pradhan, the campaign will be launched in various languages – Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla.

Launching the campaign, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “As India & Bharat’s multilingual storyteller, we have entertained millions of Indians with our diverse gamut of content offerings for the past three years. Through the ATM campaign, we aim to acquire new users and encourage TV watchers to download the ZEE5 app for an unmatched experience, using a powerful combination of platform convenience and compelling content.

We chose this proposition because the word “ATM” connotes instant accessibility; and we want users to think of ZEE5 as an ATM that gives you access to entertainment anytime, a.k.a. ‘Any Time Manoranjan’. Through our ability to deliver multilingual purposeful content across various devices, ecosystems, and operating systems, we want to target the gap between the TV watching audience and OTT users by introducing them to a world of real, relevant, and resonant Indian stories on our platform.”