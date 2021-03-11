Home Entertainment ZEE5 ATM Campaign Launched
EntertainmentNews

ZEE5 ATM [Any Time Manoranjan] Campaign Launched

ZEE5 ATM offers audiences the opportunity to consume entertainment anytime, anywhere, and in the language of their choice.

By Theprimetalks

-

ZEE5 ATM Any Time Manoranjan Campaign Launched

The Most Popular OTT platform ZEE5 has unveiled its latest integrated marketing campaign, ATM (Any Time Manoranjan). ZEE5 ATM aims to further strengthen ZEE5’s connection with audiences across the country by offering TV shows, movies, news, and much more for free to its AVOD consumers. Targeted primarily at the TV viewing audiences across tier-II cities,

ZEE5’s ATM will offer audiences the opportunity to consume entertainment anytime, anywhere, and in the language of their choice. Starring ZEE5’s most popular celebrities Shraddha Arya and Tejashri Pradhan, the campaign will be launched in various languages – Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla.

Launching the campaign, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “As India & Bharat’s multilingual storyteller, we have entertained millions of Indians with our diverse gamut of content offerings for the past three years. Through the ATM campaign, we aim to acquire new users and encourage TV watchers to download the ZEE5 app for an unmatched experience, using a powerful combination of platform convenience and compelling content.

We chose this proposition because the word “ATM” connotes instant accessibility; and we want users to think of ZEE5 as an ATM that gives you access to entertainment anytime, a.k.a. ‘Any Time Manoranjan’. Through our ability to deliver multilingual purposeful content across various devices, ecosystems, and operating systems, we want to target the gap between the TV watching audience and OTT users by introducing them to a world of real, relevant, and resonant Indian stories on our platform.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

ZEE5’s #RoleReversal Campaign Celebrates the Spirit of Womanhood

Theprimetalks -
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, ZEE5, the OTT platform and multilingual storyteller for a Billion Indians has unveiled its latest campaign #RoleReversal...
Read more
Entertainment

Sita on the Road Full Movie Watch Online Streaming on Zeeplex

Theprimetalks -
Skipping its theatrical release, Sita On The Road Full Movie Online In HD Released on Zee Group’s Pay-Per-View OTT Platform ZeePlex on 5th March for...
Read more
News

ZEE5 Global Unveils Content line-up for March 2021

Theprimetalks -
ZEE5 Global, the largest OTT platform for South Asian content has announced an exciting line-up of new content releases for March. These will span...
Read more
Entertainment

ZEE5 Global Announces Winners of 2021 Global OTT Content Festival

Theprimetalks -
ZEE5 Global, the largest OTT platform for South Asian Content, today announced the winners and winning entries of the recently concluded 2021 Global Content...
Read more
News

ZEE5 Global Acquires 6 Star-Studded Bangladeshi ‘Natoks’

Theprimetalks -
ZEE5 Global, the leading OTT platform for South Asian content, has announced the addition of 6 star-studded ‘natoks’ or short films to its already...
Read more
Entertainment

ZEE5 Completes Three Years of operations; unveils content line-up for 2021

Theprimetalks -
ZEE5, India’s largest original content creator and the most popular entertainment OTT platform, marked its third anniversary and announced new and exciting content for...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.