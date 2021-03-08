Zebronics ZEB-Smart Bot smart speaker with built-in Alexa launched in India

Zebronics, makers of computer accessories and gaming peripherals, has announced the launch of the ZEB-Smart Bot speaker in India. It is a smart speaker with built-in Alexa that features a 360° IR blaster, far-field mics and more.

The ZEB-Smart Bot speaker features integration with the Amazon Alexa smart assistant, that can be setup via the ZEB-Home and Amazon Alexa app on Android or iOS. It has dual far-field mics that are designed to clearly pick up voice commands from anywhere in the room, and its speaker has an output power of 5W.

As mentioned earlier, it features a 360° IR blaster that allows the speaker to communicate with any IR-enabled device such as a TV or AC in the room. Users can use either the app or their voice to remote control their devices.

The Zebronics ZEB-Smart Bot smart speaker is priced at Rs. 3699, but it is available on Amazon for an offer price of Rs. 3559.

Commenting on the launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics said: