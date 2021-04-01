Yuvarathnaa Movie Review and Rating [3/5] Hit or Flop Talk

Yuvarathnaa Movie Review: Yuvarathnaa Starring Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, Prakash Raj and Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. Yuvarathnaa Movie has simultaneous release in Telugu today (01-04-2021). Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar took a special interest and promoted the Telugu version. Let’s see Yuvarathnaa Movie Review, Rating, Story, Hit or Flop Talk.

Yuvarathnaa Movie Story:

Yuvarathnaa film Follows the tragic suicide of a poor but brilliant girl student at RK University college, Principal Gurudev Deshmukh (Prakash Raj), who fights against the commercialization of education. A corrupt Education Minister (Sai Kumar), a brash rival college head (Diganth), and RK University’s Vice-Principal (Avinash) try various ways to destabilize the core values Gurudev and his RK University stand for.

But Gurudev is aided by a resilient student named Arjun (Puneeth Rajkumar). What is Arjun’s motive behind standing by the college and Gurudev? Will he succeed in ensuring the college regain its lost glory and end corruption? You will have to watch the movie in cinemas to know the rest of the Yuvarathnaa story. see Yuvarathnaa Movie Review below:

Yuvarathnaa entertains fans and has an ample dose of action, sentiments, comedy, and even a dash of romance. Yuvarathnaa is an out-and-out crowd-pleaser. There are dance numbers where Puneeth Rajkumar sets the floor on fire, non-stop flow of punchlines, self-referential humour, and many references to Dr. Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar to send fans into a frenzy. Even as the narrative pattern feels repetitive and a few jokes are forced, the film comes with a few redeeming qualities. Puneeth Rajkumar’s screen presence and his energy, and you have a watchable film. Yuvarathnaa Movie Hit or Flop Depens on the Flims Box-Office Collections.

Yuvarathnaa Movie Verdict:

Overall, ‘Yuvarathnaa’ might hit out at privatisation of education. But the film’s best portion is the conflict between parents and children. Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar exudes heroism in a dynamic manner and his screen presence has a watchable film.