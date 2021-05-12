YouTube announced a $100 million fund to pay content creators who make hit videos on its new short-form video feature Shorts, as YouTube Shorts Aims to Pull More Short Video Influencers. introducing the YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100M fund distributed over the course of 2021-2022. Anyone is eligible to participate in the fund simply by creating unique Youtube Shorts that delight the YouTube community. The investment comes as platforms are racing to attract young creators who are building huge fan followings and big earning potential by filming short comedy skits and dance routines.

YouTube said the new YouTube Shorts Fund will pay thousands of creators each month whose videos on Shorts receive the most engagement from viewers. The streaming video site added it will begin to test ads on Shorts. As the market for short video features becomes more crowded, platforms have used creator funds as a way to court more users.

Introducing the YouTube Shorts Fund:

We’re *thrilled* to announce the @YouTube Shorts Fund 🤩 This $100M fund is designed to reward creators for their unique, engaging short-form content. You don’t even need to be in YPP. Learn more → https://t.co/zbJIzHyd0m — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) May 11, 2021

Youtube team has been working to bring even more features to YouTube Shorts, with new things to try like:

Automatically add captions to your Short

Record up to 60 seconds with the Shorts camera

Add clips from your Smartphone’s gallery to add to your recordings made with the Shorts camera

Add basic filters to color correct your Shorts video, with more effects to come in the future.

To continue building Youtube Shorts as work on longer-term monetization solutions, and will provide more updates.