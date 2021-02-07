Home News Youth climbs cell tower in Karimnagar to protest against girlfriend’s parents
Youth climbs cell tower in Karimnagar to protest against girlfriend’s parents

Close on the heels of a farmer climbing an overhead tank, a 20-year-old youth climbed a cell tower in Ganneruvaram Mandal headquarters on Sunday in protest against his girl friend’s parents’ decision to take her to their house after their “marriage” on Sunday. The youth, Mankali Prashanth, threatened to jump off the cell tower if the parents failed to send her to his house.

According to police, Prashanth, a native of Jangapalli in Ganneruvaram mandal, and Teja (20), were in love for some time now. While Prashanth is engaged in building construction work, Teja’s family migrated to Gannerugaram from Maharashtra. On Sunday, Prashanth and Teja got married and approached the police. While Teja was eligible for marriage, Prashanth fell short of the marriagable age by one year.

Sub-Inspector Avula Thirupathi summoned both the parents and counselled them. The parents agreed to perform their marriage after Prashanth crossed 21 years of age. Meanwhile, Teja’s parents decided to take their daughter along with them. Upset by their decision, Prashanth climbed the cell phone tower and threatened to commit suicide if they failed to change their decision and send Teja along with him. He is still continuing with his protest.

