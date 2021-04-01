Xiaomi New Logo and Branding Identity

Xiaomi New Logo unveiled a corporate visual identity, which the company says is a fusion of oriental philosophy and the design concept of “Alive”. “This new branding aims to further strengthen Xiaomi’s foothold in the premium market while raising brand awareness with its audiences through its new dynamic logo,” said the company.

Xiaomi said that the new logo was designed by a world-renowned designer, professor of Musashino Art University, and the President of the Nippon Design Center (NDC), Kenya HARA. This has a softer, rounder contour on the corners of the previously squared logo, along with redesigned “MI” typography. It retains the orange color, which the company says is to convey the liveliness and youthfulness of Xiaomi. Black and silver will also be used as supplemental colors to accommodate high-end product line applications, added Xiaomi. It added that the new brand identity will propel Xiaomi forward in the upcoming decade.

Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Xiaomi at the event confirmed its entry into the smart electric vehicle business which will be operated under a Xiaomi wholly-owned subsidiary. It will see an initial investment of 10 billion yuan. Over the course of the next 10 years, Xiaomi said that it is committed to investing an estimated US$ 10 billion in total. Lei Jun will concurrently serve as the CEO of the smart electric vehicle business.

Regarding the company’s EV plans, Lei Jun said: The decision was made after numerous rounds of deliberation among all our Partners, and this will be the final major entrepreneurial project of my life. I am willing to put all my personal reputation on the line and fight for the future of our smart electric vehicle! I am determined to lead my team to fight for the success of the Xiaomi electric vehicle.

Smart electric vehicles represent one of the largest business opportunities in the next decade and represent an indispensable component of smart living. Entering this business is a natural choice for us as we expand our smart AIoT ecosystem and fulfill our mission of letting everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.