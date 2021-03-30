Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Launched starts price Rs 2,500

Xiaomi at its global event introduced the most expected Mi Smart Band 6, as it had promised. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch large full-screen AMOLED touch display which Xiaomi says is a unique, running-track-shaped screen that offers 326PPI crystal-clear resolution and approximately 50% more screen space than its predecessor. It also supports customizable band faces with over 60 themes.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 has 30 workout types such as stretching, HIIT, gymnastics, Zumba, street dancing, and more with auto-detection for 6 common fitness activities. In addition to the heart rate sensor, it adds SpO2 or blood oxygen monitoring, and retains the option to monitors naps, sleep cycles including REM and sleep breathing quality tracking.