Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Launched starts price Rs 2,500

Xiaomi at its global event introduced the most expected Mi Smart Band 6, as it had promised. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch large full-screen AMOLED touch display which Xiaomi says is a unique, running-track-shaped screen that offers 326PPI crystal-clear resolution and approximately 50% more screen space than its predecessor. It also supports customizable band faces with over 60 themes.
The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 has 30 workout types such as stretching, HIIT, gymnastics, Zumba, street dancing, and more with auto-detection for 6 common fitness activities. In addition to the heart rate sensor, it adds SpO2 or blood oxygen monitoring, and retains the option to monitors naps, sleep cycles including REM and sleep breathing quality tracking.
Stress monitoring, deep breathing guidance, female health tracking, and 5 ATM water resistance are the same as the predecessor. It has a 125mAh battery that promises up to 14 days of battery life and has a magnetic charging connector.
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Specifications:
- 1.53-inch (152 × 486 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 3D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating, 326PPI
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls, and more
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen sensor
- 24-hour sleep tracking with REM and sleep breathing quality, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder
- 6 automatic fitness tracking (walking, treadmill, outdoor running, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, and elliptical machine)
- PAI health analysis, Women’s health tracking: Menstrual cycle,
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control
- Xiao Ai’s voice assistant (NFC model)
- 5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)
- Dimensions: 47.4 × 18.6 × 12.7mm; Weight: 12.8g / 13g (NFC)
- 125mAh battery with up to 14 d
ays of battery life.
- 30 fitness modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine, Indoor fitness, Indoor ice skating, HIIT, Core Training, Stretching, Stepper, Gymnastics, Pilates, Street dance, Dance, Zumba, Cricket, Bowling, Basketball, Volleyball, Table tennis, Badminton, Boxing, and Kickboxing)
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Price in India:
The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 comes in Black colour with straps in Black, Blue, Orange, Yellow, Green, and Pink colours for the global version and the Chinese version gets two more colours. Mi Smart Band 6 is priced at 229 yuan (US$ 34.8 / Rs. 2,534 approx.) for the standard version and the NFC version costs 279 yuan (US$ 42 / Rs. 3,085 approx.). It is now available to order and will go on sale in China from April 2nd. In Europe, the standard version costs 44.99 Euros (US$ 53 / Rs. 3,851 approx.).