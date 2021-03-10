Xiaomi just announced the Mi 10s, the company’s latest smartphone in the Mi 10 series in China. It packs a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, 20MP camera inside the punch-hole, is powered by Snapdragon 870 with 5G SA/NSA support with Snapdragon X55 Modem, 3000mm² VC liquid cooling, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, runs Android 11 with MIUI 11 and comes with a 3D glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It has a 108MP camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor, four-in-one 1.6μm large pixels, supports OIS, comes with 13MP ultra-wide camera, depth and macro sensors. Xiaomi said that the Mi 10S has scored 80 points on the DXOMark Audio test, topping the charts with the dual speakers, one top side-firing, one bottom-firing tuned by Harman Kardon. It has X-axis linear motor and packs a 4780mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging wired and wireless and 10w wireless reverse charging.