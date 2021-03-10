Xiaomi just announced the Mi 10s, the company’s latest smartphone in the Mi 10 series in China. It packs a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, 20MP camera inside the punch-hole, is powered by Snapdragon 870 with 5G SA/NSA support with Snapdragon X55 Modem, 3000mm² VC liquid cooling, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, runs Android 11 with MIUI 11 and comes with a 3D glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
It has a 108MP camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor, four-in-one 1.6μm large pixels, supports OIS, comes with 13MP ultra-wide camera, depth and macro sensors. Xiaomi said that the Mi 10S has scored 80 points on the DXOMark Audio test, topping the charts with the dual speakers, one top side-firing, one bottom-firing tuned by Harman Kardon. It has X-axis linear motor and packs a 4780mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging wired and wireless and 10w wireless reverse charging.
Xiaomi Mi 10S 5G Specifications:
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, HDR10, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 11
- 108MP rear camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, LED flash, 13MP 123° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8k at 30fps
- 20MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio, dual 1216 linear speakers, 1.2cc equivalent large sound cavity, 7 Magnet sound unit, Harman Kardon tuning
- Dimensions: 162.6×74.8×8.96mm; Weight: 208g
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 8 x / MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery with 30W QC 4+ / PD3.0 wired and wireless fast charging, 10w wireless reverse charging
The Xiaomi Mi 10S 5G comes in Titanium Black, Ice Blue and Pearl White colours, is priced at 3299 yuan (US$ 506 / Rs. 36,965 approx.) for the 8GB + 128GB version, 3499 yuan (US$ 537 / Rs. 39,205 approx.) for the 8GB + 256GB version and the 12GB + 256GB version costs 3799 yuan (US$ 583 / Rs. 42,570 approx.). It will be available for order from today and will go on sale in China from March 12th. During the first sale, it offers a 30W air-cooled wireless charging base for free.