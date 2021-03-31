Xiaomi AX9000 Router Launched in China at Price 999 yuan

At its mega launch event, Xiaomi AX9000 Router unveiled, the company’s new top-end Wi-Fi 6 router after it introduced the AX6000 model last year. It supports up to 9000Mbps combined wireless transmission speed, maximum theoretical download speed can reach 3.5Gbps, and a 5GHz frequency band can be completely reserved for e-sports use, avoiding bandwidth competition with other applications.
This is powered by Qualcomm’s 6-core processor and has 12 high-gain antennas (three on each side of the four-sided triangle) and 12 independent signal amplifiers. The Xiaomi AX9000 Router features USB 3.0, 2500Mbps Ethernet port, supports mesh networking, Xiaomi Share, and more. The MI Router AX9000 can also be combined with other Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 series routers (AX1800, AX3600 and AX6000) for Mesh networking to expand the coverage area.
Xiaomi AX9000 Router Specifications and Features
- 1148Mbps 802.11ax 4×4 2.4G / 4804Mbps 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 4 × 4 5.2G / 2402Mbps 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 4 × 4 5.8G
- Protocol: IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax, IEEE 802.3 / 3u / 3ab
- 2.2GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 Qualcomm IPQ8072 CPU + Dual-core 1.7GHz NPU, 1GB RAM
- 12 external high gain antennas + 1 AIoT antenna that automatically connects to Xiaomi smart devices using the app
- MU-MIMO technology allows multiple antennas of the router to serve multiple devices at the same time offering the best experience
- Real-time monitoring, parental controls with Mi Wi-Fi app on Android and iOS
- Active cooling
- WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK/WPA3-SAE encryption
- Dimensions: 270 × 270 × 174mm
- 1 x 10/100/1000/2500M adaptive WAN/LAN port (Auto MDI/MDIX), 1 x 10/100/1000M adaptive WAN/LAN port (Auto MDI/MDIX), 3 x 10/100/1000M adaptive LAN Port (Auto MDI/MDIX)
- 8 x LED indicators (SYSTEM indicator x 1, INTERNET indicator x 1, network port indicator x 5, atmosphere light × 1).
Xiaomi AX9000 Router Unboxing:
Xiaomi AX9000 Router Price and Sale:
The Xiaomi Router AX6000 comes in Black colour, is priced at 999 yuan (US$ 152 / Rs. 11,070 approx.), available to order, and goes on sale in China from April 2nd.