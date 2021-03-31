Xiaomi AX9000 Router Launched in China at Price 999 yuan

At its mega launch event, Xiaomi AX9000 Router unveiled, the company’s new top-end Wi-Fi 6 router after it introduced the AX6000 model last year. It supports up to 9000Mbps combined wireless transmission speed, maximum theoretical download speed can reach 3.5Gbps, and a 5GHz frequency band can be completely reserved for e-sports use, avoiding bandwidth competition with other applications.

This is powered by Qualcomm’s 6-core processor and has 12 high-gain antennas (three on each side of the four-sided triangle) and 12 independent signal amplifiers. The Xiaomi AX9000 Router features USB 3.0, 2500Mbps Ethernet port, supports mesh networking, Xiaomi Share, and more. The MI Router AX9000 can also be combined with other Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 series routers (AX1800, AX3600 and AX6000) for Mesh networking to expand the coverage area.