World class driving institute ready for inauguration in sircilla

The dream project of local MLA and IT minister KT Rama Rao to set up a world-class institution to train people in driving various vehicles is shortly fulfilled with the Institute of Driving Training and Research Center (IDTRC) getting ready for inauguration. To ensure international standard training in driving to youth from the state, IDTRC was sanctioned to the district, and works were completed within four years. Scores of people from the state especially north Telangana migrate to gulf countries in the search of jobs and are engaged in the driving profession. The world-class institution is expected to provide quality training to them.

The first driving institute in the telangana state is developed with state and central assistance and works began on May 17, 2016. Besides a 3.25-kilometer distance modern track, G+2 storied building is constructed in 20 acres of land near Mandepalli of Thangallapalli Mandal at a cost of Rs 20 crore. The building has been divided into three blocks—classroom block, administration block, and workshop. Three is a hostel facility for 180 students.

The institute can accommodate 400 students for a 30-day driving training programme. Ashok Leyland, which entered an agreement with the government, will train the students in heavy, light, and medium vehicle driving. Besides theory and practical training, students will be educated about the functioning of different parts of the vehicles by placing them in workshops. Old drivers will also be given training under a refresher course.

The modern 3.25 km track consists of both six and four-lane tracks. Besides five vehicles, three driving simulators are also arranged for indoor training. Out of three simulators, one is heavy and two are light simulators. The students who sit in the simulators will get a feeling of driving the vehicle on actual road conditions since 3D screens will be fixed in simulators. The students who complete the training will be issued certificates by Ashok Leyland management.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Transport Officer, Y Kondal Rao said IDTRC was ready for inauguration since all works were completed. They were planning to inaugurate the institute in the coming 15 to 20 days. People would get international standard training since the institute has been developed with modern facilities. There was a huge demand for well-trained drivers in foreign countries. So, the people, who would complete training in IDTRC, would get better opportunities and high paid jobs, he said.