Advertisement

What is WordPress Ping list? A WordPress ping list is a list of servers to that WordPress sends a notification (“ping”) when you publish a new post. The purpose of pinging these servers is to let them know that your blog has updated content and they can come and index it. The more servers your blog pings, the more likely it is that your blog’s new content will be indexed and found by search engines.

Advertisement

Luckily, you don’t have to wait for search engines to find your new content. Instead, you can notify search engines about your website updates with the best WordPress ping list. Ping services tell a bot to crawl your website for new articles, and pages, then search engines can list your pages and articles in search results. Now visitors can find your new content, and you’ll increase traffic to your website.

What is the default ping for WordPress?

Now, by default WordPress notifies all the major ping services but also we can extend our limit by pinging more services by adding them manually. The exact list of default ping servers for WordPress can vary depending on the version of WordPress you’re using, but some common servers that are included in the default list include:

How to Add WordPress Ping List to Your Website?:

What is the default site update service that WordPress automatically notifies when you publish a new post? By default, WordPress uses only one ping service is Ping-o-Matic. To add an updated ping list to WordPress, simply go to your can view and edit the list of ping servers for your WordPress installation by navigating to “Settings” > “Writing” in your WordPress dashboard and scrolling down to the “Update Services” section and all the following updated WordPress ping services list and click Save changes.

Login to your WordPress Dashboard. Go to >>Settings>> Writing. Scroll down to Update Services. Copy the Updated WordPress Ping list below and paste it underneath the Ping-o-Matic URL.

http://blogmatcher.com/u.php

http://bulkfeeds.net/rpc

http://www.blogsnow.com/ping

http://ping.feedburner.com

http://ping.bloggers.jp/rpc/

http://coreblog.org/ping/

http://www.blogshares.com/rpc.php

http://topicexchange.com/RPC2

http://www.mod-pubsub.org/kn_apps/blogchatter/ping.php

http://rpc.pingomatic.com

http://rpc.blogrolling.com/pinger/

http://ping.cocolog-nifty.com/xmlrpc

http://ping.exblog.jp/xmlrpc

http://rpc.icerocket.com:10080/

http://api.moreover.com/RPC2

http://mod-pubsub.org/kn_apps/blogchatt

http://www.newsisfree.com/xmlrpctest.php

http://www.snipsnap.org/RPC2

http://www.a2b.cc/setloc/bp.a2b

http://www.newsisfree.com/RPCCloud

http://ping.myblog.jp

http://www.popdex.com/addsite.php

http://www.blogroots.com/tb_populi.blog?id=1

http://www.blogoon.net/ping/

http://www.bitacoles.net/ping.php

http://ping.amagle.com/

http://xping.pubsub.com/ping/

http://rpc.weblogs.com/RPC2

http://ping.rootblog.com/rpc.php

http://bitacoras.net/ping

http://api.feedster.com/ping

http://www.blogoole.com/ping/

http://ping.blo.gs/

http://blog.goo.ne.jp/XMLRPC

http://www.weblogues.com/RPC/

http://api.moreover.com/ping

http://trackback.bakeinu.jp/bakeping.php

http://www.blogstreet.com/xrbin/xmlrpc.cgi

http://www.lasermemory.com/lsrpc/

http://ping.bitacoras.com

http://rpc.icerocket.com:10080/

http://xmlrpc.blogg.de

http://rpc.newsgator.com/

http://bblog.com/ping.php

http://ping.syndic8.com/xmlrpc.php

http://www.blogdigger.com/RPC2

http://1470.net/api/ping

http://api.my.yahoo.com/RPC2

http://pingoat.com/goat/RPC2

http://rpc.technorati.com/rpc/ping

http://rpc.blogbuzzmachine.com/RPC2

http://blogsearch.google.com/ping/RPC2

http://ping.blogmura.jp/rpc/

http://api.my.yahoo.com/rss/ping

http://rpc.copygator.com/ping/

http://ping.weblogalot.com/rpc.php

http://www.blogpeople.net/servlet/weblogUpdates

5. Click Save Changes. And you’re done! Now, WordPress will notify all of the ping services lists.

Your WordPress ping list is updated. Now every time you publish a new article or modify an existing post, WordPress notifies the above WordPress ping services list automatically. The faster your articles get indexed by search engines, the faster ways to increase traffic to your website.

It’s important to note that you can also add your own custom ping servers to the list if you wish to send pings to additional servers not included in the default list. However, be aware that over-pinging can slow down your site and some servers may flag your site as spam if you send too many pings.