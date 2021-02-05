Woman, paramour held for husband’s murder in warangal

A woman, her paramour, and an accomplice were arrested on charges of murdering the former’s husband, said Warangal Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar on Friday. The woman, Tallapalli Poojitha, had an affair with Hanamkonda Danny, who hatched a plan to do away with her husband Anil. Police said after the murder, Poojitha lodged a complaint at the Subedari police station that her husband was missing. The police booked a case on January 24 and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, Anil’s body was found in the Mylaram reservoir in Rayaparthy Mandal on January 29. However, Anil’s family members raised doubts over his death and suspected Poojitha’s role. Subsequently, the police began the probe with suspicion on Poojitha and found that she had an extra-marital affair with Danny and that he had planned Anil’s murder.

Accordingly, Danny, along with his cousin Satish, met Anil near the Waddepally church and took him in a car to the outer ring road (ORR) on the pretext of some work. Later, the trio consumed the liquor. And as per the plan, Dany and Satish beat Anil to death and dumped the body in the SRSP canal near Ananthasagar village on January 22, the CP added. “Kotti Sudhamani, the elder sister of Danny, was also part of the murder plan,” Pramod Kumar added.