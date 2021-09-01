Windows 11 available from on october 5 as a free update

Advertisement

Microsoft introduced Windows 11, the next major Windows update, back in June, and also released the early build through Windows Insider Program soon after. At that time, it said that the stable version will be available this holiday. Today it was confirmed that it will start rolling out for eligible devices starting from October 5th.

As announced earlier, this will be a free upgrade to Windows 10 users, but it will be a phased roll-out which the company says is measured with a focus on quality. All eligible devices will get the Windows 11 update by mid-2022.

Windows 11 System Requirements:

Basic requirements for installing Windows 11 on a PC include 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster processor with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC), 4GB RAM, 64 GB or larger storage, UEFI, Secure Boot capable system firmware, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0, graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver, High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel, internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use for Windows 11 Home.