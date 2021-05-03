WhatsApp Voice Messages Review Tool Feature is Testing for Android and iOS devices that will let users quickly review their voice messages before sending them to a contact, according to a new report. This is among a bunch of features that are said to be currently under testing and could launch soon.

As per a post from WABetaInfo, a platform that tests WhatsApp features in beta and publishes information about them, WhatsApp could add a ‘Review‘ button to the chat window, which will allow users to listen to the voice message they record before sending them. The WhatsApp Voice Messages Review Tool feature is reportedly under development and may be released in a future update on WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

How WhatsApp Voice Messages Review Tool Work:

WhatsApp was recently spotted testing a voice messages playback feature on the public beta channel that would allow users to increase the playback speed of voice messages they receive by using one of three options — 1x, 1.5x, and 2x.

WhatsApp is already working on a feature to increase the playback speed of voice messages, which was briefly enabled in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.4. The playback speed symbol appeared right next to voice messages that enabled users to increase the playback speed — but not decrease — of voice messages if they preferred.