Advertisement

WhatsApp has started rolling out the option to send disappearing photos and videos to beta testers on Android. This new WhatsApp feature is called “View Once,” and here’s how you can use it to send WhatsApp Disappearing photos and videos that self-destruct once they are viewed in WhatsApp.

Advertisement

What is the “View Once” Mode in WhatsApp?

View Once is a new WhatsApp feature that lets users privately exchange photos and videos. Media sent using View once mode will disappear after the recipient has viewed it. Based on my testing, you can see if the recipient has opened the image even if you have disabled read receipts. However, there are a few caveats you should keep in mind before using the feature. View Once the mode is not as private as one might assume.

How to Send WhatsApp Disappearing Photos and Videos:

To send a photo/video in View Once mode,

WhatsApp user needs to first select the media and tap on the clock-like icon.

It will be available near the ‘Add a caption bar’.

WhatsApp will notify the sender when the recipient opens the media.

Once the media is opened,

WhatsApp will display the following message to the recipient:

“This Photo is set to view once. For more privacy, this photo will disappear after you close it.

As mentioned above, the WhatsApp Disappearing Photos and Videos feature is available for Android uses with WhatsApp version 2.21.14.3.