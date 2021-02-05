Warangal: jayashankar memorial park to be inaugurated soon

Warangal Urban: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is gearing up to inaugurate ‘Prof Kothapalli Jayashankar Memorial Park’, formerly known as Ekashila Park, at Balasamudram in Hanamkonda. The park is likely to be inaugurated by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

To provide more lung spaces for the city dwellers, the State government has embarked on a mission to develop parks across the city, which has 672 sites earmarked for the purpose. It also decided to convert the Ekashila Park, located in the heart of the city, into Prof Jayashankar Park in his memory as he had sacrificed his life to educate the people of Telangana to fight for the separate State.

The GWMC launched the renovation works in 2016 and modernised it with Rs 4.39 crore. While Rs 1.99 crore was allocated from the General Fund of the civic body, Rs 2.4 crore was allotted under the Chief Minister Assurance (CMA) scheme. An arch with granite, walking track, yoga centre, open gym, rock-climbing facility, toilets, landscaping and compound wall came up at the park as a part of the modernisation project.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Executive Engineer (EE), GWMC, Srinivas Rao said they had almost completed the works at the park. “Some minor works are pending which will be completed within a fortnight. Then we can go for the inauguration at any time,” he added. It is said that the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) had also allotted some funds for the park’s development in the past.

Stating that many fitness freaks, children and the elderly visit the park, former Principal General Manager (PGM), BSNL, Warangal, K Narender thanked the government for giving the park a facelift and naming it after Prof Jayashankar. “Earlier, I used to go the ground at the University Arts and Science College at Subedari, but I am now going to the Jayashankar park as it has got a walking track and an open gym,” he added. A 10-foot-tall statue of Jayashankar was inaugurated at the park on August 6, 2014, marking his 80th birth anniversary.

