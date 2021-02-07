Warangal Citizens want officials to stop illegal Parking on Bicycle Track

Though people, by and large, are appreciating the efforts of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) for developing the cycling track, some are suggesting the civic body make some changes in the track besides ensuring the track free from illegal parking of the vehicles. They also suggest laying more cycling tracks and developing ‘pedestrian centric’ roads too in the city.

Appreciating the GWMC for developing the cycling tracks in the city, Santhosh Manduva, a citizen activist and founder president of the Sulakshya Seva Samithi, who himself is a cyclist said that the GWMC had laid the cycling track on the Fathima Junction to Subedari without considering the practical problems. “It is becoming difficult for the shopkeepers to unload their material.”.

The cyclists are finding it difficult to pass through the ‘bollard barriers’ which are erected at every 100 meters, forcing them to get onto the road. The road which was wide enough has now become narrow. It would have been feasible if the cycling track has been laid where there was already a service road for the shopkeepers,” he said and added that KUC to NIT (100 feet road), KU campus, Arts college grounds, KMC campus, or anywhere in the outskirts would have been ideal for cycle tracks.

“Cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru have dedicated cycling tracks which helped young and old make cycling a regular habit. There are some special events and competitions too during the weekends where many take part. Such facilities should be introduced in Warangal city also,” he added. Expressing similar views, Ravi Sambari, an Associate Vice President at Exceloid Soft Systems, said that the dedicated cycling tracks should be developed in the city.

Vamshi Krishna Bukka, a Principal Architect at Design Room Architects, said, “It is very disappointing to see the bollards on the cycling track,” Mahesh Pydipelly, an Administrative Officer at St Gabriel’s High School, Warangal was of the view that the cycling track should have been on NIT to EPF road.

Prof KV Jayakumar, Department of Civil Engineering at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW) has appreciated the civic body for introducing the cycling track between Fathima Junction and Subedari. “The mindset of the people should change towards our lifestyle. We need to encourage cyclists and even pedestrians. We have banned the use of motorcycles on our campus,” he said and added that the civic body must see that the roads should be friendly for the pedestrians.

“Pedestrian centric roads must be developed. On the other hand, every shop and mall should have sufficient parking places to avoid traffic congestion and pave way for the cyclists and pedestrians. Sadly, many shops and malls in Warangal do not have an adequate parking place. To address this problem, we need to build some multi-storied complexes to use them as the parking places for the vehicles,” he opined.

Meanwhile, the Society for Public Welfare and Initiative (SPWI) founder president Dr. Suresh Devath said that the street vendors or hawkers must be removed from the footpath and cycling track. “It is the responsibility of the GWMC to see that every complex must have a dedicated parking place,” he added.