VOOT brings fans close to their favourite artist; launches interactivity for Colors fiction shows

Mumbai: Viacom18’s advertising-led digital arm VOOT has been at the forefront of creating the most diverse interactivity and engagement experiences for its users. With many categories of first concepts, the leading OTT layer has unleashed the power of fandom and bridged the gap between the fans and artists. With 14 Million players engaging on the platform over the last year on immersive experiences like Fantasy League, Play-Along, Live Voting, Quizzes & Polls and Call for Entries, the interactivity on the platform is unparalleled in the category.

From the country’s biggest reality shows to the most popular fiction dramas, Voot has been at the forefront of non-fiction interactivity, truly building a dual-screen experience. By creating unique and engaging experiences enabling fans to come on their favorite shows as well as empowering them by providing a platform to share their opinions through properties like Bigg Boss fantasy league and KBC play along, VOOT has garnered over a phenomenal 3Million interactivity entries. To further the engagement around its fiction content, the platform has now launched Interactivity for popular shows like Pinjara and Ishq Mein Marjawan, which has propelled the interactivity by 2X.

About amping up its interactive gameplay, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “In the past year, India’s transition from offline to online space has been significant and the category game-changer is set to be interactivity which we believe is the future and the most significant edge held by OTT platforms. Leading the space with interactive solutions, VOOT has always been committed to bringing the best experiences for its users and curated experiences around our content is a step towards elevating the brand and content experience on Voot”

Having struck an emotional chord with its massive fan base, Ishq Mein Marjawan’s created interesting conversations around the lead couple, Riddhima and Vansh’s chemistry. Taking these conversations forward on digital and allowing #AsliFans and viewers to become a part of the show and interact directly with the lead stars, VOOT launched a UGC driven IP, ‘Shoot Karo Stars Se Milo*’. The UGC-driven IP gives users a chance to re-enact their favorite couple’s best dialogues and moments. Pinjara Khubsurti Ka on the other hand drives engagement via a ‘Khelo Aur Jeeto’ contest format. One lucky winner gets an opportunity to interact with the star cast through a video call every week.

Along with users, the platform has also been creating interactive opportunities for brands to integrate with relevant content, effectively tell its brand story and reach out to the target audience. VOOT continues to deepen engagements on the platform through continuously launch IPs to enhance interactive play around its content and provide unforgettable and immersive experiences for its #AsliFans.