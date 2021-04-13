Vishnu vishal and jwala gutta wedding date fixed on april 22

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Wedding Date Announced that they will get married on April 22, 2021. Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta, who got engaged in September last year, The celebrity couple has been dating for a while now and made their relationship public on social media around two years ago.

Vishnu Vishal shared a picture of a wedding card on social media with the hashtag #JwalaVished, and wrote, “Life is a journey… embrace it… have faith and take the leap…Need all your love and support as always.”

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Wedding card read, “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear. We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness.”

The actor Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to Rajini Natraj and has a son Aryan from his marriage which ended in 2018. Jwala Gutta was married to Chetan Anand, before her divorce in 2011.