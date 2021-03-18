Home Entertainment Virata Parvam​ Teaser Talk: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's a Revolutionary Love...
EntertainmentTollywoodVideos

Virata Parvam​ Teaser Talk: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s a Revolutionary Love Saga

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam​ Teaser is raw, intense and hard-hitting

By Theprimetalks

-

Megastar Chiranjeevi has unveiled Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s starrer Virata Parvam​ Teaser and the video indicates the film to be a hard-hitting saga revolving around the Naxalite movement that took place in Telangana in the 1990s. Virata Parvam film features an ensemble star cast like Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Rahul Ramakrishna, Eswari Rao, Sai Chand and Directed by Venu Udugula.

Virata Parvam​ Teaser starts with Naxalite commander Ravanna (Rana Daggubati) penning powerful poetry about the hegemony, discrimination barrier, and the acts of feudal landlords against peasants in the hinterlands of Telangana. Actress Sai Pallavi is introduced as Vennela, a village belle who is head over heels in admiration of Rana Daggubati’s character.

While Vennela leaves home and embarks on a journey to meet Ravanna, she runs into the cops who brutally assault and imprison her. What follows is a fierce gun battle between the Naxals and police and the following proceedings form the crux of the plot? The cuss word uttered by Sai Pallavi’s character towards the end of the promo is really intense.

Virata Parvam is jointly bankrolled by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Director Venu has written the story from the events he witnessed from his childhood in Warangal. Virata Parvam Movie Slated for a worldwide release on April 30th, 2021.

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

No.1 Yaari with Rana Season 3 All Latest Episodes Stream on Aha

Theprimetalks -
Actor-TV host Rana Daggubati is all set to return back with a brand new season of his most favourite Telugu talk show ‘No. 1...
Read more
Songs

Sai Pallavi Rocks in Saranga Dariya Song

Theprimetalks -
Actress Sai Pallavi Rocks in Saranga Dariya Song From Lovestory​​ Telugu Movie has been winning hearts ever since it was released. The Saranga Dariya...
Read more
Entertainment

Love Story Teaser – Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s A Breezy Love Story

Theprimetalks -
Sekhar Kammula’s highly anticipated film, Love Story Teaser was unveiled by the makers on Sunday and it has captured the attention of the film...
Read more

Glimpse of Virataparvam – Rana Daggubati as Comrade Ravanna

Theprimetalks -
Rana Daggubati is celebrating his 36th birthday on Monday and taking the special occasion, the makers of ‘Virata Parvam’ have unveiled the first Glimpse...
Read more

Mission Frontline with Rana Daggubati Show on Discovery+ Original

Theprimetalks -
Actor Rana Daggubati unveiled the first look of his upcoming show on Discovery Plus Original’s titled ‘Mission FrontLine With Rana Daggubati’ on social media...
Read more

Rana Daggubati ventures into content creation with SOUTH BAY

Theprimetalks -
Actor, producer, and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati has emerged as a multi-faceted personality with his work across different domains. From being a part of one...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.