Virata Parvam​ Teaser Talk: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s a Revolutionary Love Saga

Megastar Chiranjeevi has unveiled Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s starrer Virata Parvam​ Teaser and the video indicates the film to be a hard-hitting saga revolving around the Naxalite movement that took place in Telangana in the 1990s. Virata Parvam film features an ensemble star cast like Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Rahul Ramakrishna, Eswari Rao, Sai Chand and Directed by Venu Udugula.

Virata Parvam​ Teaser starts with Naxalite commander Ravanna (Rana Daggubati) penning powerful poetry about the hegemony, discrimination barrier, and the acts of feudal landlords against peasants in the hinterlands of Telangana. Actress Sai Pallavi is introduced as Vennela, a village belle who is head over heels in admiration of Rana Daggubati’s character.

While Vennela leaves home and embarks on a journey to meet Ravanna, she runs into the cops who brutally assault and imprison her. What follows is a fierce gun battle between the Naxals and police and the following proceedings form the crux of the plot? The cuss word uttered by Sai Pallavi’s character towards the end of the promo is really intense.

Happy to launch #VirataParvamTeaser. It looks raw and realistic. Great storytelling by @venuudugulafilm. My best wishes to @RanaDaggubati and @Sai_Pallavi92.

Good luck to the entire team @SLVCinemasOffl @SureshProdns. https://t.co/hkcQInKwQz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 18, 2021

Virata Parvam is jointly bankrolled by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Director Venu has written the story from the events he witnessed from his childhood in Warangal. Virata Parvam Movie Slated for a worldwide release on April 30th, 2021.