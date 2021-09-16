Advertisement

Officially, the Indian Cricket Team’s captain Virat Kohli Step Down as T20 Captain after T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli affirmed that he will continue to be the skipper of the ODI and Test sides. For the last few days, it is being heavily reported on media stating that Virat Kohli decided to step down as T20 and ODI captain. However, it looks like he decided to stay as ODI skipper and will be out only as T20 captain. Most likely, Rohit Sharma may become the next T20I captain of Team India.

Virat Kohli Step Down as T20 Captain after T20 World Cup:

Virat Kohli said that he took the decision due to the heavy workload. “I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn’t have done it without them – the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches, and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win,” his official statement read.

“Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward,” he further added.

Virat Kohli concluded by saying, “Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi Bhai and also Rohit, who has been an essential part of the leadership group, I’ve decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr. Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr. Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability.”