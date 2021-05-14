Vijay Sethupathi Movie Review: A whistle-worthy mass entertainer!

Vijay Sethupathi Movie Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nassar and Directed by Vijay Chandar. Sangha Tamizhan Tamil Movie has been dubbed in Telugu as Vijay Sethupathi Streaming online Now on Aha.video. Let’s see Vijay Sethupathi Movie Review, Rating, Story, Verdict.

Vijay Sethupathi Movie Story:

A budding actor named Charan (Vijay Sethupathi) comes to the city with his friend (Suri) for film opportunities. Kamalini (Rashi Khanna) is introduced to Charan who went to a pub for fun one day. He is studying a photography course. As part of the project, Charan will go to photograph the conditions in the area. Thus the acquaintance that began between them turns into love. On the other hand, Sanjay (Ravi Kishan), a businessman, is trying to set up a copper factory in a village called Ramapuram. Local MLA Chantabbai (Ashutosh Rana) enlists the help.

However, the factory works stopped when the people of the village went to court. Sanjay is surprised that Charan, who loves his daughter Kamali, is like Vijay Sethupathi from Ramapura. With this, Achcham sends Vijay to Charan to lead the people of the village. And what did Charan do when he went to that town? So who is Vijay Sethupathi? What happened to him? If you want to know, you have to Watch Vijay Sethupathi Movie on Aha!

The director Vijay Chandar took no risk anywhere from the first scene to the last. He was trained to be entertaining throughout the first half. Charan‌ and Suri’s quest for film opportunities goes on like the average normal movie with Charan‌-Kamalini love scenes. The audience will be disappointed if they expect there to be a strong story in the second half either. The villain facilitates people with money and finally appears here as an old routine formula that gives the villain a twist. The story, the narrative goes on as per the imagination of the audience. If the villain’s character is supposed to be strong then it is not.

Vijay Sethupathi Movie Verdict:

Overall, Vijay Sethupathi Movie is an out-and-out mass masala commercial film.