Vidyut jammwal is among top martial artists in the world

It was a proud moment for actor Vidyut Jammwal to be featured with names like Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee when one searches Google for ‘top martial artists in the world‘. The Google search engine shows Vidyut Jammwal’s name right at the top. The actor Vidyut Jammwal shared the same with his fans by posting a screenshot on his Instagram account.

Vidyut Jammwal captioned the photo writing, ‘Jai Hind’. Soon after his post, fans and admirers rushed to the comment section to congratulate Jammwal. “Always making the country proud!” wrote a user, while another said, ‘This is incredible.” Several others reacted to the post by writing, “Jai Hind” on it. Other names that pop up are Jet Li, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen, and Tony Jaa among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Vidyut Jammwal is a trained martial artist and has learnt kalaripayattu since the age of three. He has been a strong advocator of kalaripayattu, the Indian Martial arts, and often takes to his social media accounts to share amazing videos of himself performing difficult stunts with ease.