Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar IPS Promoted to Additional DGP of Police. Vishwanath Channappa Sajjanar is a (1996 batch) Indian policeman who is the current Cyberabad Police Commissioner, has been promoted by the government as an additional DGP. In addition, three IPS officers were promoted and ordered to continue in the same post.

The Telangana government has promoted VC Sajjanar and two other IPS officers as DJs. Apart from Charusinha, who is continuing in the Central Service, Anil Kumar, who is continuing as Hyderabad Traffic Chief, has also been promoted. Jivo has issued official orders to this effect.

