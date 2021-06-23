First Look of Varsha Bollamma as Sreya Rao in Stand Up Rahul Telugu Movie Directed by Santo Mohan Veeranki.

Actress Varsha Bollamma’s first look from Stand Up Rahul Film has been dropped, The Poster shows Varsha Bollamma as Sreya Rao in an abnormal way as an insane and cheerful young lady also Seems gleek with teeth supports and bungled eyeglasses, Varsha Bollamma presents like a young lady with an adolescent mindset.

As is known, Hero Raj Tarun plays a professional Stand-Up comic in the film, Varsha Bollamma essays Raj Tarun’s love interest in this feel-good rom-com film that marks the directorial debut of Santo Mohan Veeranki. Nandkumar Abbineni and Bharath Maguluri are creating the film under Dream Town Productions and HighFive Pictures.

