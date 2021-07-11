Valimai Motion Poster: Thala Ajith is back with a bang

Advertisement

The wait is over, Thala Ajith’s Valimai Motion Poster is Out Now, Sharing the motion poster of Valimai, producer Boney Kapoor wrote, “The wait is over. Here you go #ValimaiMotionPoster #Valimai #ValimaiFirstlook (sic).” The Valimai motion poster promises a slick action thriller with some stunning stunt sequences. It also has the words, ‘Power is a state of mind‘ written on it as they unveil Ajith‘s character.

Thala Ajith’s Valimai Motion Poster:

Valimai is Written and directed by H. Vinoth, has Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music, and a strong technical team. Nirav Shah is the Director of Photography and Vijay Velukuty is credited for editing, while the action sequences are directed by Dhilip Subbarayan. The art department was taken care of by K Kathir, Anu Vardhan worked on the film as a costume designer and P Jayraj is the executive producer on the film.