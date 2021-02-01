The love month of February has begun! Get ready to celebrate Valentine Week 2021. In case, if you love some that should not be hidden inside you, it should be shared because the time to share that love has come. Unquestionably, Valentine’s week is the most fabled and loved week of every year. Couples from every corner of the world eagerly wait for this week so that they can completely engulf themselves in the fever of love. From February 7 to February 14 the world will be celebrating Valentine’s week, starting with Rose Day.

However, most people know about Valentine’s Day but there are some who don’t know which occasion falls on which date. Now, if you are eager to know the Valentine Week 2021 List Days before valentine’s day then, you’ve landed on the right page. Valentine’s week comprises a total of 8 days. The first day of Valentine’s week starts from Rose Day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and ends on February 14 with Valentine’s Day.

Valentine Week 2021 List with Days, Dates:

Day 1- February 7, 2021 (Sunday): Rose Day

The Valentine week list starts with Rose Day which is on February 7. On this day roses are presented as a token of love.

Day 2- February 8, 2021 (Monday): Propose Day

The second day of Valentine’s week or love week is marked as the day of the proposal. It is the most romantic day of Valentine’s Day week because lovers get a chance to confess love in front of their partners.

Day 3- February 9, 2021 (Tuesday): Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day is the third day of Valentine’s week or love week. This day makes your bond special with that one thing that’s sweeter than love chocolates. A little bit of Chocolate can work as a therapy in your relationship.

Day 4- February 10, 2021 (Wednesday): Teddy Day

The fourth day of Valentine’s week or love week is celebrated as Teddy Day! Teddies are the cutest and most famous soft toys, loved by every girl. Gift a soft teddy to your girl, which will always remind her of you.

Day 5- February 11, 2021 (Thursday): Promise Day

The fifth day of Valentine’s week or love week Promise Day! On this, day lovers promise each other that they will always be together in every thick and thin of life. Take this day as an opportunity because the name of the day says it all!

Day 6- February 12, 2021 (Friday): Hug Day

Hug Day is the sixth day of Valentine week celebrated on February 12. A comfortable hug speaks more than words. So go ahead, give your loved one a tender hug, letting him or her know that they’re loved, forever.

Day 7- February 13, 2021 (Saturday): Kiss Day

The seventh day of Valentine’s week is celebrated as a Kiss Day! The kiss day is all about giving kisses to make your bond stronger. So, celebrate this Kiss Day with your lover in the best way possible.

Day 8- February 14, 2021 (Sunday): Valentine’s Day

Finally arrives the last day of the week Valentine’s Day! The day falls on February 14 every year, it is celebrated in memory of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint. It’s a day of joy, of the celebration of love and commitment, and the blissful excitement of finding one’s perfect mate. On these 8 days make every moment with each other unforgettable.

Source via indiatoday.