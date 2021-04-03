Watch Vakeel Saab Pre Release Event LIVE Streaming Online from Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hyderabad. A big Vakeel Saab Pre Release Event was planned but as the covid cases are on the rise, things have been changed to a small location. Only limited fans can access the Vakeel Saab Pre Release Event that will be attended by several Tollywood celebs.

Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the popular 2016 Bollywood thriller drama Pink. It will see actor-turned-politician Power Star Pawan Kalyan reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the original. Actress Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla will be reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang’s roles respectively. Shruti Haasan will be seen as Pawan Kalyan’s wife in the film.

Vakeel Saab Pre Release Event was originally planned at the Police Grounds in Hyderabad on April 3. But, because of the rising Covid-19 cases in Telangana, the TS government canceled the permission and said no to any kind of public gatherings and other public events.

Vakeel Saab Movie hit the big screens on April 9. The film is being directed by Sriram Venu and produced by Dil Raju. Vakeel Saab Movie Cast Pawan Kalyan, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Music by Thaman S.