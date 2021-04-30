Vakeel saab movie online streaming now on amazon prime video

Vakeel Saab Movie Online streaming on Amazon Prime Video with English Subtitles from April 30th i.e., three weeks after its theatrical release. Vakeel Saab Movie Starring Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Hassan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Directed by Venu Sriram. Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu Remake of Bollywood Blockbuster, Pink. However, Vakeel Saab is a highly commercialized Remake of Pink.

Vakeel Saab Movie Story about Pallavi (Nivetha Thomas) and her two friends Zareena (Anjali) and (Ananya Nagalla) get implicated in a crime after escaping molestation. Alcoholic lawyer, Satya Dev (Pawan Kalyan) a.k.a Vakeel Saab, takes up their case and fights for justice. The rest is a high-voltage courtroom drama with lawyer Nanda (Prakash Raj) and certain eye-openers with regard to the freedom and choice of women.

Speaking about the digital premiere, producer Dil Raju said in a statement, “Fans who have watched the movie in cinema halls have loved and appreciated the film, and for a producer, there is no greater feeling than this. However, due to these challenging times, a lot of our fans could not watch the movie in theatres and I believe this makes the digital premiere of Vakeel Saab even more special.” Watch Vakeel Saab Movie Online streaming on Amazon Prime Video with English Subtitles.