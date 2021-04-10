Vakeel Saab Movie leaked online hours after release

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s highly-anticipated Vakeel Saab movie leaked online hours after its release. The film marked Pawan Kalyan’s return to cinema after he decided to start a political career as chief of the Jana Sena Party. While the film industry is still trying to limp back to normalcy and makers are taking the OTT route after the COVID-19 blow, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab which released in theaters has surfaced online on the day of its release.

Vakeel Saab Movie leaked online and is available to download in full HD quality for free on sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Filmywap among others Piracy Websites in India. For the uninformed, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the Hindi film Pink, which is basically about how three young women are implicated in a crime, following which an elderly lawyer with bipolar disorder (played by Amitabh Bachchan) gets them acquitted.

Vakeel Saab Movie stars Pawan Kalyan in Amitabh Bachchan’s role from Pink and his return to cinema after a gap of 3 years. Vakeel Saab is Directed by Sriram Venu, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Last year Boney Kapoor produced Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil version of Pink, which starred Ajith Kumar.