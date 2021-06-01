Vaidehi Parinayam Serial: A Unique Love Story on Zee Telugu

Zee Telugu launches Vaidehi Parinayam Serial A love story is a family romantic drama that tells the impossible tale of two strangers brought together by a mysterious accident that shakes the very roots of their foundation. They say ‘once bitten, twice shy’ for Ram who lost trust in the institution of the marriage due to his brother’s failed relationship, will he learn to fall in love and embrace the chance given by life with Vaidehi?

With a perfect amalgamation of romance, drama, and mystery, this riveting plot cast Pawan Ravindra and Yukta Maland as leads in the Vaidehi Parinayam Serial will premiere on Zee Telugu from May 31 at 3 pm.

Vaidehi Parinayam Serial on Zee Telugu:

Commenting on the launch, Anuradha Gudur – Telugu Cluster Head, said, “At Zee Telugu, we truly believe that stories have the power to bring comfort and are constantly working towards bringing the best of entertainment for our viewers while ensuring the safety of our cast, crew and our audience. We are happy to launch another fiction show ‘Vaidehi Parinayam’, a breath of fresh air that differentiates it from the common denominator of storytelling for the afternoon slot.”