Uttarakhand cm trivendra singh rawat resigns

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya amid political drama in the state. Trivendra Singh Rawat reached the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun amid speculation that the BJP top leadership has asked him to step down, reportedly over “poor performance” and several BJP MLAs being “unhappy” with his style of functioning.

After submitting his resignation, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat told the media that he was thankful to the BJP for giving him the “golden opportunity” to serve the state for four years. “The BJP gave me the golden opportunity to serve as CM for four years. I was born in a small village. Only BJP gives so much respect and opportunity to someone who belongs to a simple family from a small village,” ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

“It was a unanimous decision that now I should pass on the baton to someone else. I want to thanks the people of the state for giving me the chance to serve,” he said. The Trivendra Singh Rawat resignation came amid speculations that a section of state leaders was miffed with Rawat’s leadership and was of the view that the party’s electoral prospects under him may not be very bright.