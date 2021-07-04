US Independence Day 2021: Significance of American Independence Day

Advertisement

US Independence Day 2021: The 4th of July is the day when Americans worldwide celebrate the becoming of The United States of America. It is the day, when in 1776, a Declaration of Independence drafted by Thomas Jefferson, was adopted by 13 colonies, enabling the independence of the United States from the British Empire.

Advertisement

Since 1941, the 4th of July remains a public holiday in the United States, and thus marks the day when people in the US celebrate the birth of American Freedom. The famous 4th July fireworks in the District of Columbia remain the highlight of the day, alongside an annual grand parade in the capital Washington DC. From parades to processions, and famous 4th July Barbecue parties sizzle the culinary senses of Americans worldwide.

Significance: US Independence Day 2021

4th of July is meant to denote the American values of appreciating individual freedom and modulating the human character with the due progression of a particular time period, which a few decades after 1776 resulted in the abolition of slavery from the United States following the Civil War.