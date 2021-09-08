Advertisement

Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela is quite active on social media and keeps sharing photos and videos on her Instagram account. She interacts with her fans regularly and recently, Urvashi Rautela Shares Trial Room Video on Social Media, the actor wrote that she has a serious case for R.B.F. meaning Resting Breakfast Face. She also used a number of emoticons in her caption.

Advertisement

In the background of the video, the Breakfast Challenge Song of Spence is playing. Urvashi Rautela can be seen trying out an outfit in a trial room. the actress is wearing a printed mini skirt and a bralette and she is seen trying a pink color jacket on it. The actress Urvashi Rautela is trying this jacket on in different ways by opening its chain. She can also be seen flaunting her shoulder.

Urvashi Rautela Shares Trial Room Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)