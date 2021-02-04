Union Government will come up with guidelines for OTT platforms, Says Prakash Javadekar

After the whole controversy of the TANDAV Web series, the Union government decided to bring guidelines for content on Over the Top (OTT) platforms. On 1st February, our Information and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar made an announcement while addressing to media. He said, that the Ministry will soon release guidelines for OTT platforms as it has been receiving a lot of complaints against some web series available on the streaming platforms.

“We have received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and series released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of the Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, or Censor Board. We will soon come up with some guidelines for the OTT platforms,” said Mr. Javadekar.

There are many contents from the OTT platform which have created controversy. Recently Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan has created controversy for its depiction of Hindu Gods in the show. Three FIRs have been registered against the makers of the series in three different cities, these include Lucknow, Mumbai, and Greater Noida. The show, a political drama, has been drawing flak on social media and is accused of hurting religious sentiments.

The Tandav team asked the supreme court for Protection for which the Supreme court Declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Ali Abbas Zafar, director of Tandav. later, Zafar has apologized on behalf of the entire cast and crew and even agreed to remove the offensive portions from the show.