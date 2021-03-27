UniFi Dream Machine Pro, UniFi 6 Lite and UniFi 6 LR launched in India

This is an all-in-one enterprise security gateway and network appliance for small to medium-sized businesses. The optimal experience for larger Wi-Fi networks. It is packed with features that normally need to be purchased separately with other vendors:

8-port Gigabit Switch with 1 Gbps RJ45 and 10G SFP+ LAN

Security Gateway with enterprise-class IPS/IDS, DPI

Latest UniFi OS Controller Software

UniFi Protect video surveillance NVR with off-the-shelf 3.5" HDD support

Powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor

Along with the all-in-one Dream Machine, Ubiquiti has also launched two Wi-Fi 6 Access Points. UniFi 6 Lite and UniFi 6 Long-Range Access Point are high-performance Access Point using advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide powerful wireless coverage to enterprise environments.

U6 Lite is a 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 AP that delivers up to 1.5 Gbps aggregate radio rate with 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz radios

U6 L delivers an aggregate radio rate of up to 3.0 Gbps with 5 GHz 4×4 MU-MIMO and 2.4 GHz 4×4 MIMO radios

With these latest devices, your entire UniFi Network can be configured in a few minutes using your browser or the UniFi Network mobile app. Once set up, UniFi’s free controller software lets you remotely manage all aspects of your network. You can add more UniFi switches and access points with no licensing fees to expand your network as needed for uninterrupted internet access to all clients and devices.

The UniFi Dream Machine Pro, U6 Lite, and U6 LR are now available from Ubiquiti’s India Store priced at Rs. 41,299, Rs. 10,449 and Rs. 18,932, respectively.